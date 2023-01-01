From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the World marks New Year today, the Assistant Priest in Charge of Saint Justina’s Pastoral Area Mayodasa in the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo Reverend Father Fabian Kumaga, has called on Nigerians to embrace a new positive disposition to life if they want to experience a new beginning.

Kumaga, who stated this during his New Year Sermon said that the hype about a new year is nothing as there is no perceptible changes in anything except the changes on the calendar.

He however insisted that it is a time to herald a new era by taking bold steps to turn things around the stay focused and consistent in pursuing the set goals.

“We can only have a new year if you have a new and positive disposition towards life. Our wishes will remain mere wishes unless we put on new attitude and work hard to achieve our set goals rather than just wishing. We are expected to do something positively new.

“As we look forward a change of leadership in the country at various levels this year, we must be willing to do something new, which is chosing leaders without sentiments, going out to vote and making sure that our votes count. We must do the right thing. Our wishes for a sound economy, security, and other things will be mere wishes unless we are able to go out and vote wisely and obediently in line with the provisions of the constitution and the electoral Act.

“Our choices and decisions will determine, to a very large extent, what comes our way this year. Last year was a very tough year for most of us and it is only natural that we all yearn for a better year. 2023 offers us the opportunity to get things working again but we must be willing to do the right thing, irrespective of the risk and without sentiments” he said.