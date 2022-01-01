New Year: Jonathan preaches peace

As the world prepares to usher in the new year, former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has charged Nigerians and other Africans to continue to work towards building inclusive, just and peaceful societies.

Dr. Jonathan stated this in his new year message in which he noted that 2022 presents new opportunities to “build our nation for ourselves, our children and grandchildren .”

The message read: “I congratulate fellow Nigerians, Africans and friends across the world for the opportunity of entering into the New Year, 2022.

“The past year was characterized by many global challenges amid the ravaging effect of COVID -19 and its variants.

“We have continued to live with the new realities imposed by the pandemic and consequences resulting from existing problems such as insecurity, poverty and climate change.

“Across the world, there is a global demand for justice, peace, hope, security and sustainable development.

The attainment of these global and national aspirations should occupy the hearts and minds of citizens and leaders in our nations in this New Year 2022, if we are to rebuild a better world for the upcoming generations.

“Building an inclusive, just and peaceful society is a task that we must prioritize in 2022, as we cannot afford the luxury of a nation with endless agitations. 2022 presents to us new opportunities to build our nation for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.

“Let us therefore live in love and unity, pursue peace and justice in all spheres and in all our engagements,” the statement noted.

Atiku tasks Nigerians on peace, unity

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has charged Nigerians to commit themselves to the pursuit of peace and unity in the New Year.

Atiku, in a New Year message, yesterday, noted that hate and strive do not build a nation, rather they destroy individuals faster. He noted that in the New Year, Nigerians must seek to do “something different and, in doing so, let us become peace ambassadors of God.”

He noted that “the outgone year came and went with challenges, especially with the second, third and fourth waves of the dreaded Corona Virus Disease; sundry upsets that troubled the peace and security in different parts of the country; a depressing economy and many touching stories of tragedies.

“For Nigerians, who lost dear ones to these calamities, it is my prayer that God shall continue to comfort the bereaved families.

“But this New Year, 2022 promises to be a remarkable one. It is one year that is filled with hope and optimism. It is one year that comes with a unique opportunity for us to redefine the remainder of this decade.

Moving forward into the decade of the 2020s, our New Year resolution should be about eschewing divisive and parochial tendencies and embracing inclusion and general good.

“We cannot continue to kick the same can down the road, yet again. We need a reawakening. And it is a reawakening that must invigorate our unity as one people of one good country. That is the commitment that we must pursue in this New Year.”

New Year: Kalu cautions political class against hate speech

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to be steadfast, patriotic and optimistic ahead of the New Year.

Kalu, while applauding the citizenry for their continued support for President Muhammadu Buhari, cautioned the political class against inflammatory utterances capable of polarising the country.

The former governor stressed that leaders at all levels of government must ensure the welfare of the people is a top priority in their agenda, adding that the government and the governed must play complementing roles in building a prosperous, united and indivisible Nigeria.

Kalu, who made these remarks in his Igbere country home, during the distribution of end of year gifts to his constituents as part of his annual end-of-year activities, called on well meaning Nigerians to embrace philanthropy.

He said: “As we approach the new year, it is imperative to reflect on our achievements and challenges as individuals and as a nation.

“No doubt, 2021 was a year of sober reflection and celebrations. For the country to attain enviable heights, we must shun acts that will divide the country.

“The time is now for Nigerians, regardless of political, ethnic and religious differences, to sustain peace and harmony in a bid to build a just society. No country can thrive in an atmosphere of disharmony.

“Nigeria’s cultural, ethnic and religious diversity must be harnessed for growth and progress of the country. We must not allow political or religious sentiments to take Nigeria backward.

“Let us engage people in government in constructive criticisms as against hate speech and campaign of calumny.

“In the new year, we must imbibe good moral conduct in our daily pursuits for the sake of peace and unity.”

The former governor wished Nigerians a prosperous new year.

Let’s enter New Year with hope, Tinubu charges Nigerians

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has charged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to curtail insecurity and other challenges confronting the country.

In his New Year message, Tinubu said 2021 was a difficult year but urged Nigerians to enter the New Year “with hope and with the unyielding determination that our hope and collective toil will succeed in bringing forth a more prosperous and just nation.”

“Insecurity is here in many areas. But we will battle and battle until it is subdued and extinguished from the face of the nation. President Muhammadu Buhari and our security agencies are doing their best to confront the menace. The President has vowed to end this evil. Let’s us join and support him in this common cause regardless of partisan or other affiliation.

We have an economy to continue to build. Youths in need of jobs. The elderly and the sick in need of care. Infrastructure in need of building. Poverty in need of chasing away. Hunger in need of disappearing. Compassion and care in need of growing.

“Let us focus on these things. For in achieving these things, we achieve a better Nigeria for us all. I urge Nigerians to continue to be law-abiding, peaceful and most strongly committed to the national project upon which we have embarked and for which so many have toiled and sacrificed.

“Let us vow in unshakable promise to dedicate this year and our strongest effort to the welfare and progress of our people.”

Oyetola urges Osun people to approach New Year with renewed hope, faith

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged the people of Osun State to approach the new year with renewed hope and faith, just as he appreciated them for their patience, support, cooperation and constructive criticism shown to his government.

He urged the people to continue to support his administration’s policies and programmes so as to achieve more desired development.

In a statement by his Chief Press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola said: “2022 is no doubt an election year for us in Osun. But I want to assure the good people of Osun that governance will not go on holiday. As we have proved in the last three years that it is not our style to mix politics with governance, we will continue to deliver on our camping promises.

“Our goal is to achieve inclusive socio-economic growth that is rooted in our Ten-Year Osun Development Plan (2019-2028). Our plan rests on four developmental pillars: Economic Development, Infrastructure Development, Human Capital Development and Security, and Environmental Sustainability. This plan is on autopilot.

“We are resolute on gearing up the momentum of building on the achievements so far, and by so doing, delivering accelerated economic growth and development.

“I rejoice with Nigerians, particularly citizens and residents of Osun, on behalf of my family and the government on the celebration of the New Year — 2022.

Anyim felicitates Nigerians on New Year

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim has charged Nigerians to demonstrate courage and determination to pull the country back from the precipice in the new year.

In his new year message, the former Senate President noted that 2022 offers us new hope and fresh opportunities.

Said he: “2021 was a challenging year. A combination of natural disasters and man-made crisis put Nigeria and Nigerians through very challenging life-tests that stretched our capacities for endurance to the limits.

“Economic crisis manifested in inflation, unemployment, under-employment, job losses, weak Naira and general low earning capacities that brought Nigerians face to face with threat to their very survival.

“Insecurity which many citizens had wished would abate got a resurgence in 2021, compounding the already difficult life for most Nigerians.

“Again, there was the COVID-19 pandemic which made a devastating come- back in other variants that shrank social and economic interactions further, and retarded the initial modest economic recoveries made after the first pandemic in 2019.

“Indeed, we all still mourn many Nigerians that died and lament for those that got dislocated, some permanently, from these sad developments of 2021.

“From the ashes of 2021, I see hope for Nigerians in the New Year 2022. God promises us hope in times of despair, strength in times of weakness, recovery after tragedies. Our maker also promised that He will never forsake us in times of trouble.

“I therefore charge Nigerians to key into the promises of God in this New Year and stand strong as the overcomers we are as children of God. In 2022, let us demonstrate courage and determination to pull our country back from the precipice. One way of achieving this triumph is by taking even more seriously, our duties as citizens and obligations to be our brothers’ keepers. We must dedicate ourselves to building a more peaceful and cohesive society with justice and equity for all our people and neighbours.”