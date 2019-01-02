Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to be confident and steadfast in the hope for a better future for Nigeria.

He said this in his New Year message to Nigerians, stressing that 2019 offers the citizens a new opportunity to aspire for a prosperous nation.

In the full text of the message, which he shared on both his Twitter and Facebook accounts, the former president said:

“I do not intend to give a long message this new year. All I just want to say is that there is hope and a future for Nigeria.