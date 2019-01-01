Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has granted pardon to Rev. Samson Bisat and three other convicted prisoners who were serving different jail terms in the state.

Lalong, in a message through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, pardoned the convicts in commemoration of the New Year 2019.

The statement said Lalong took the decision after consulting the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, and in exercise of his power of Prerogative of Mercy.

It said the sentences of three of the convicts were commuted to absolute pardon, while the third convict had his life sentence commuted to 21 years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Granting of Amnesty Order, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, after consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, and in exercise of his power of Prerogative of Mercy and to commemorate the New Year Day 2019, has approved the granting of pardon to some prisoners.

“Those pardoned are: Abdullahi Musa – absolute pardon, Rev. Samson Bisat – absolute pardon. Chikwu Anadi, absolute pardon and Emmanuel Ochiba, life imprisonment commuted to 21 years jail term.”

Governor Lalong added that the people of the state and the nation at large should commit the year 2019 to sobriety, penance, forgiveness and fervent prayers for divine intervention, stressing that “no challenge under heaven is immune to the power of prayers.”