Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central and Chairman Senate on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani on Wednesday called on Nigerians to support the current administration and build the country together.

The lawmaker in his new year message to his constituents and Nigerians as a whole, expressed gratitude to his creator for spare his live to see the new year, just as he wished President Muhammadu Buhari God’s guidance and protection in the new year.

According to him, “I am exceedingly grateful to Almighty Allah, who, in His Wisdom and infinite mercy, has permitted us to see another your. May His name be praised.

“It is therefore with immense joy that I wish all Nigerians, particularly my beloved constituents in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, a happy and prosperous New Year, 2020.

“Let me also specially wish His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Senate, God’s guidance and protection in the New Year.”

He continued, “I have no doubt whatsoever that the new year 2020, shall, by the grace of God, be one of the best years for Nigeria in recent times.

“My conviction stems from my knowledge of the intense and patriotic work the leadership of our great country, both in the executive and legislative arms of government have already put in to pave the way for a new nation that should work for all Nigerians.

“But I am also very conscious of the fact that so much work needs to be done in our collective bid to make Nigeria one of the best places to live on the face of the earth.

“Making Nigeria great is our collective duty. Let us therefore shun divisiveness and build together in the New Year 2020. Happy New Year Nigeria,” he urged.