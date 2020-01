On festive occasions, masquerades often come out to entertain the people with their antics and displays, either with scintillating dance steps or special contortions that leave onlookers in awe.

But it was not so with the first set of style culprits to be brought before this court in the New Year and new decade. So, while others were celebrating the New Year, these culprits decided to mess up the beautiful day with their offensive dress sense.