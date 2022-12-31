From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to pilot Nigeria at supersonic speed to her destination if elected president this year.

In the promise contained in his New Year message to Nigerians, he also urged the electorate to vote wisely, charging that; “2023 is our chance to make these dreams come true. Let us seize the moment.”

The statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), further claimed that security, infrastructure, education, health, housing, tourism shall be transformed to provide jobs and boost the economy.

Titled “2023: Let’s move forward to a year of renewed hope and victor”y, the statement read: “As the presidential candidate of the APC, with 41 million registered members, Bola Tinubu presents the best vision for the future for our collective prosperity with pledges that are practical, immediate and valuable to our journey towards development.

“The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has tried its best in spite of its challenges. It is like building a tarmac, a solid, concrete foundation.

“The coming administration of APC under the leadership of Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, when elected, by the goodwill of Nigerians, shall put an aeroplane on the tarmac already built by President Buhari that will take us at supersonic speed to our destination. The world shall watch Nigeria soar higher and higher.

“Security, infrastructure, education, health, housing, tourism shall be transformed to provide jobs and boost the economy. The APC presidential candidate and his running mate have clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their action plan.

“Let us seize this moment as we work to vote for the APC in the new year to continue the progressive governance we started over seven years ago,” Tinubu charged.

Writing further, he reminded Nigerians that “2023 is significant and the people of this blessed nation. It provides another opportunity to the people, the true and authentic sovereigns, to delegate to elected representatives in the legislative and executive arms their fundamental, inalienable rights to participate in making decisions over the human and material resources of our country.

“This is a duty that every citizen qualified to vote cannot transfer to another person. It is a responsibility that should not be exchanged for money. It is a sacrifice for the consolidation of democracy and federalism, the sacred values of our Constitution.

“Every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potentials of the world’s next superpower, indeed, the first black superpower.

“Nigerians all over the world have sown those seeds of greatness in the work they do and the positive impact they are making as doctors, lawyers, engineers, entertainers, athletes, teachers and professionals in all fields of endeavour.

“To move from where we are to where we want to be, we need to maximise our resources, feed ourselves with what we grow, give our youths education that we make them excel, provide shelter for the homeless and bring constant electricity and technology to make production easier and convenient,” the statement read.