From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has urged the people of the state to use the occasion of the 2023 New Year celebrations to unite and rededicate themselves to the ideals of good governance, peace and progress for which Imo State was known, before the hijack of the people’s mandate by Senator Hope Uzodinma and his APC through the Supreme Court.
The party says that the new year offers the people the long-awaited opportunity to defeat the maladministration in the State and take back Imo from the hands of corrupt, selfish and clueless rulers.
The New Year Message by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Opurozor, said that people have reasons to thank God for keeping the safe from the ravages of the unelected APC Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma which has brought nothing but mass misery and killings in the state.
The statement reads :
“Our Party notes that looking back at the events of the past year in Imo, the people have reasons to sincerely give thanks to God for keeping them safe from the rampages and ravages of the unelected APC government of Senator Hope Uzodinma which has brought nothing but mass misery and killings of genocidal proportion to the land.
“Real incomes of Imo residents crashed completely as the regime of Senator Uzodinma denied workers their pay and stifled all sources of livelihood. Multiple taxations were imposed to further strip away the people’s purchasing power. Yet, the regime frittered away common patrimony through dubious contract claims and outright diversion of public funds and finally transformed Imo into the highest concentration of unemployed people in the entire Sub-Saharan Africa and a miserable debt-ridden entity.
“However, in celebrating the grace and miracle of crossing over into the New Year, especially in the face of the horror unleashed on hapless citizens day after day due mainly to the failure of governance, it is necessary that Imo people remember in their prayers our brothers and sisters, thousands of them, who were ruthlessly slaughtered like goats in 2022 across the State.
“Mortuaries in Imo were saturated with corpses to the extent that the Federal Medical Center announced that they would no longer accept corpses for want of space.
“Imo PDP is deeply worried that in the last three years, Imolites have been forced to mark New Year in gloom, pain, anguish and utter despondency following the excruciating economic hardship and awful insecurity in the State, which are directly a consequence of the incompetent and insensitive APC administration in Douglas House.
“As a resilient people, Imo PDP urges Imolites not to allow the suffering they face today to plunge them into cynicism and dampen their faith in a functional Imo State where good healthcare, sound education, adequate security, limitless economic opportunities with associated infrastructure are guaranteed.
“Our Party assures that Imo people shall be safe again and the land of Imo shall yield again!
“2023 shall see to the eventual and permanent defeat of all the forces of cruelty that relish bloodshed and rejoice over the people’s agonies.”
