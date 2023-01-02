From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has urged the people of the state to use the occasion of the 2023 New Year celebrations to unite and rededicate themselves to the ideals of good governance, peace and progress for which Imo State was known, before the hijack of the people’s mandate by Senator Hope Uzodinma and his APC through the Supreme Court.

The party says that the new year offers the people the long-awaited opportunity to defeat the maladministration in the State and take back Imo from the hands of corrupt, selfish and clueless rulers.

The New Year Message by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Opurozor, said that people have reasons to thank God for keeping the safe from the ravages of the unelected APC Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma which has brought nothing but mass misery and killings in the state.

The statement reads :