From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reassured Nigerians that the Mercy of God which preserved them in 2020 will continue to keep them all the days of new year, 2021.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in his new year message, said that the predictions of the developed world as regards the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in Africa couldn’t come to fruition because of the Mercy of the Lord.

He said: “The Mercy of God made the difference in Africa, especially Nigeria where health experts predicted that 30 million people would die.

“I am not saying that the advanced nations of the world do not believe in God, but that our own lack of human strength, lack of health infrastructure (though not our pride), have made us to trust in God more than human science and technology.”

He advised Nigerians to dwell in the ‘Secret Place of the Most High’ in order to overcome all challenges ahead. ” We should love God by becoming closer to him in daily communion, cultivate a lifestyle of fervent prayers for all things before taking decision or doing anything.

“Doing that means to study the Word of God daily, to constantly be in the fellowship of God’s people and forsaking all bad gangs or terrorist groups. Run away from the life of sin and abide by faith on daily basis for daily victory.”

He, thus, pleaded with Nigerians to observe all the COVID-19 protocols to help contain community transmission of dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria.

He congratulated everyone whom God has spared to see the New Year in the midst of the dreadful and devastating coronavirus that ravaged the world and sent many people to early graves more than any war in the recent past. “The high and the low really fell in 2020”.