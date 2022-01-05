From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has said the contents of the new year broadcast made by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is a clear expression of his love for Rivers people.

Nsirim said Governor Wike’s new year message which touched on issues such as artisanal crude oil refining, which has polluted the environment with soot, notorious activities of cart pushers in scavenging manhole covers, menacing activities of nightclubs and commercial sex workers along major residential areas, among others, was a clear indication that Governor Wike meant well for Rivers people.

The Information and Communications Commissioner, in a statement issued yesterday, by his media aide, Amieyeofori Ibim, said the directives Governor Wike gave to Local Government chairmen to work to end the menace, will give Rivers people a sigh of relief.

He said: “Also, the directive to undeveloped and abandoned property owners to develop their properties or have them forfeited to the State Government is commendable because criminal elements use those properties as safe haven to perpetrate all sorts of crimes.

“No government will sit down and watch abandoned buildings serve as safe haven for criminals. Governor Wike has given the people a new year gift that will make them live a better life.”

Nsirim called on security agencies and everyone living and doing business in Rivers State to cooperate with the State Government to ensure that the good intentions of the government are successfully achieved.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“All hands must be on deck to ensure sanity in the State. This is not the time to play to the gallery or politicise serious issues as addressed by the Governor in his new year broadcast.”

The commissioner advised all those involved in the illegal activities enumerated by the governor to have a rethink or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law because there would be no sacred cows.