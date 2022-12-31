From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As 2023 beckons, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful of brighter days ahead.

In a New Year message by his media office in Abuja, Ngige noted that the beginning of every year comes with hope, optimism, a feeling of sanguinity and greater expectations.

According to the former Anambra State governor, while the challenges facing Nigerians were daunting, they are not insurmountable, hence the need for all Nigerians to approach the New Year with a positive mindset.

“As we celebrate the beginning of 2023, we must also look back on the outgone year, with the knowledge that brighter days are ahead of us. Although our challenges are daunting, we must be courageous and determined to rise up and meet them,” the minister stated.

“It is this spirit that will keep us going until we reach the desired destination of a prosperous and bountiful Nigeria that our founding fathers fought for.”

Ngige used the opportunity to thank Nigerian workers for the support they have given to the administration of President Buhari and himself since the beginning of the current administration in 2015.

He said the administration prioritised workers’ welfare from inception and remains committed to them as it winds down in five months’ time.

Finally, he wished all Nigerians, especially the labour community a happy and healthy New Year.