From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has assured people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2022, with a call for more prayers and support.

He made the call in his New Year message to the people and expressed gratitude to God for seeing Deltans through 2021 and into 2022, remarking that last year was a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation and the international community.

In the message contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa thanked Deltans for their continued support to his administration in the past six and half years and reaffirmed his commitment to making life better for Deltans and bequeathing a Stronger Delta to them.

He urged the people to remain prayerful and trusting that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.

‘With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year, 2022. I join you all in giving thanks to God for His guidance and protection all through 2021.

‘I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans, which has been a source of encouragement and strength to the government.

‘2021 was a very difficult year but we thank God for navigating us successfully into a new year with hope and enthusiasm.

‘Let me remind us that COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world is still on the prowl, especially with Delta and Omicron variants recently discovered.

‘I, therefore, urge everyone to strive to stay safe by wearing the face mask while in public places, limit congregating and observe other prescribed cautions,’ he said.

The governor added that his administration had in the last six years, kept faith with his promises to the people within available resources.

‘With dedication and gratitude to God, my administration had, in spite of fiscal and other challenges in 2021, completed and inaugurated numerous key projects across the state,’ he said.

He urged Deltans to remain peaceful and live in peace with their neighbours, which according to him, is a major thrust of the Stronger Delta agenda.

‘My dear people of Delta, I thank you all for the peace that we enjoy in the state because no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of acrimony.

‘Let us, therefore, continue to live in peace with our neighbours so that government can channel the resources at its disposal to the development of our communities.

‘By the grace of God, 2022 promises to be a year of God’s blessings to our people and my prayer is that the Almighty will meet every Deltan and Nigerians at the point of their needs.

‘Be assured that we will continue, as always, to ensure that Delta remains secured just as the provision of social services and completion of ongoing critical infrastructure in parts of the state will be accelerated in the new year,’ the governor stated.

‘On behalf of my family and the government, I truly want to appreciate Deltans for the cooperation we received from them all through these years.

‘Deltans have truly been very wonderful and supportive and we thank you for your prayers.

‘As for those who work directly with me and those other persons in government at the State Executive Council, permanent secretaries and other public servants, including the legislature and the judiciary, we thank you and appreciate you for the support you’ve given to us in the past six years particularly in 2021,’ he added.

Okowa remarked that 2021 was a difficult year for many, carrying over from 2020, but said 2021, but said ‘by and large, we have continued to stay focused in our various scope and I want to assure Deltans that we will remain focused until the last day of our administration.

‘We love Deltans and they have shown us all the love, and we pray that God will continue to provide us with the resources to impact positively on the lives of our people, particularly the youths who are struggling through the very difficult situations that we have in our nation today.

‘We thank God for the relative peace in the state and we want to assure our youths that we will stay focused in trying to increase the pace of our entrepreneurial programmes and that we will continue to provide the needed infrastructure that will attract investors to our dear state.’