Okowa felicitated with all Deltans and expressed gratitude to God for the grace granted Delta and its citizens in 2018 Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on the people of the state to remain united to the cause of developing the state irrespective of ethnic or party differences in the New Year. Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, felicitated with all Deltans and expressed gratitude to God for the grace granted Delta and its citizens in 2018. 2019: Gov. Okowa urges Deltans to stand for transparent, free, fair elections Praying for the unity and peace in the state, which, he noted is the bedrock of meaningful development in any given society, he expressed the hope that 2019 will be a year of fulfilling a greater and stronger Delta. “Given our success story in the past three and half years in office, I have no doubt that with the same level of cooperation from the people of Delta State, our government will achieve more in all facets of governance.

“Our optimism is driven by the support we enjoy from our youths, leaders, the legislature, the judiciary, the civil service, my team of political appointees, agencies of government, both at the federal and the state levels, as well multilateral donor agencies. “As one of the first states to sign the 2019 budget, our government was prepared for the task of governance and provision of key infrastructure which made us to hit the ground running from day one. “I must emphasise that the consistent early passage of our budget has given me and, indeed, the state the advantage of early starters, both in the appreciation of what Deltans expect from their government and in the development of solutions to meet such expectations,” the governor said in the statement.

In the same vein, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, urged the people to be hopeful of a better 2019 as the foundation his administration has laid in the last three years is progressively being crystallised through the rapid industrialisation of the state. In his New Year message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita, Ayade said the herald of a New Year, which comes with new vistas, new aspirations and a revitalised hope, offers Cross River people the chance to look forward to a better Cross River in 2019.