Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Osun State Chapter, Soji Adagunodo, has called on the people of the state to be law abiding under the authority of government

and shun anti-social behaviours, stressing that no man can force himself into power except with the knowledge of God.

He quoted the Bible as saying in Romans 13:1-3 that all human beings, irrespective of religious affiliations, should not be against those in authority.

“This is because, whatever conditions we are today is not and cannot be permanent since those in power today will spend only four years and if their style of governance is unfavorable to us, another four years is already knocking at our doors where we will have a better choice of leaders to make,” he stressed.

“Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.

Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.

“For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended.”

Adagunodo urged the citizens to pray for those in authority to serve with the fear of God.

He also prayed for the improvement of the country, state individual economies for better life.

He assured that in 2022, the people would witness a better life under the administration of the PDP.

“Good governance under the PDP has been experienced by the people and if given another chance at the polls, we shall repeat that lofty administration but this is realizable only if our people can close their eyes to financial inducements on election days and vote the party of their choice which is the surest way of electing leaders with good conscience and fear of God,” Adagunodo noted.