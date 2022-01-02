From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Mr Peter Enna, a philanthropist has donated assorted rappers to 100 widows in Nassarawa-Eggon and Lafia Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Nasarawa State.

Speaking at a ceremony to present the items to the beneficiaries on Saturday in Lafia, the donor said he has decided to put smiles in the faces of the vulnerable at the beginning of a brand new year.

He also donated Maggi cube and Sault to all the 100 windows.

He explained that this is the tenth times he is distributing the items to the vulnerable to give them a reason to go on with life.

He added that the support would also go a long way to enable them look after themselves and the children their deceased husbands left behind.

“This gesture is part of my contribution to give back to the society toward making it conducive for all to live irrespective of financial or social status.

“I stated this around 2011, ten years ago when I saw the need to thank God for what he has been doing for me and the entire family by sharing with the needy.

“Our parents give birth to ten of us and we are all alive and our parents are alive as well, so we needed to thank God,” Mr Enna added.

He said they entire family had also offered a Thanksgiving at the Church to appreciate God for keeping them alive throughout 2021 to see 2022.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Christina Haniba, a widow from Kagbu community of Nassarawa-Eggon LGA expressed gratitude for the gesture adding that, it would help them greatly.

Mrs. Christiana Haniba added that it means a lot to them to receive such gesture at the beginning of the year that things are difficult and pray God to bless the donor.

She therefore appealed to other spirited individuals to always support the vulnerable especially widows and orphans to make there lives worthwhile.