The Niger State Police Command has taken proactive measures to ensure hitch-free New Year celebrations, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adamu Usman, has said.

Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday that various police divisions had been briefed on appropriate steps to take ahead of the event.

The police commissioner added that the command was working with other security agencies to ensure peace and harmony across the state during the festive period.

He said that the early preparation was to ensure that residents move about freely and carry out their legitimate activities without any hindrance.

The commissioner also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to volunteer information that would help the command to arrest and prosecutes criminals.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the New Year festivities.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the security measures put in place would enable residents to observe the festivities across the 25 local government areas without threats to lives and property.( NAN)