Olagunju disclosed, “God said Buhari has become a disappointment in His sight and He has sought and found a man after His own heart to replace him.”

Olakunle Olafioye

Prophet Wale Olagunju, the Presiding Bishop of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries, Sasa, Ibadan, Oyo State, has predicted that God has chosen former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over President Muhammadu Buhari to lead Nigeria from 2019.

The Ibadan-based prophet made this known in his 42-point prophecy for the year, where he gave other revelations.

“God promised that a new lease of life is on the way for his people in Nigeria.

“God revealed that the ruling party and its major opposition will take the 2019 general election as a do or-die affair.

“God said the incumbent government in Nigeria as well as the ruling party is as good as dead for allowing monumental corruption under its nose. God has said He has turned His face against this government for mass shedding of innocent blood, tribalism, nepotism and favoritism of the highest degree. God said it will take His own intervention for the present government to survive total defeat by the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Speaking further on the 2019 election, Olagunju disclosed, “God said Buhari has become a disappointment in His sight and He has sought and found a man after His own heart to replace him.

“As a result, God said the road to Aso Rock Villa for Atiku is now very clear as his name will continue to ring bell and that many will still root for him.

“But God said all lovers of Atiku must go into one day prayer and fasting to rebuke manipulation of election result.

“God said, no amount of intimidation, blackmail or persecution will be sufficient to make the most perceived corrupt former vice president lose the election to a man who claimed to be a saint.

“God revealed to me that no one is too sinful for Him to use to accomplish His purpose in the life of His people and that is why he chose the perceived sinful Atiku to replace Buhari and as well surprise many Nigerians. God further emphasised to me that He does not work in the reasoning of man but in the counsel of His word.

“God said that Buhari would know that He has rejected him when his bill board will be torn and pulled down by his own kinsmen who are the Northern people.”

“God warns that the Peoples Democratic Party should exercise serious care not to allow pride into their head as this will lead them into a trap set for them by the APC.

“God said He is only going to use Atiku to correct certain wrongs in the history of Nigeria. Though Atiku will try his best, God warns that Nigerians should not rely on him as he is not the Moses that will take Nigeria out of slavery to the Promised Land,“ he stated.

He stated that Nigeria’s break up was imminent,”God said it is a matter of time; Nigeria will certainly break up very soon at the appointed time”, adding that, “God said PDP P)presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will clearly win the Presidential election in 25 states.

“God said though, Atiku is not the Moses that will take Nigerians out of slavery, he is going to perform better than some past leaders but he needs to be careful so as not to fall into pitfalls which some past leaders fell into.

“God said the era when past military rulers will return to rule the country is over.

“Nigerians should pray now so that the 2019 election would not end up in chaos and thus become the worst election ever conducted in the history of the country.

“Should Buhari and his APC attempt to rig the 2019 general election, they will launch Nigeria back into crisis as witnessed during the Abacha era.

“Nigerians should commence prayer now for President Buhari against sickness and sudden death.

“As we enter the Nigeria’s election year and before the election, Nigerians will continue to witness a migration of politicians from one party to another.”

“As revealed to me by the almighty God, Tinubu should seek the face of God now so as not to lose Lagos State in the presidential election to the Peoples Democratic Party as the party is destined to win the state.

“God revealed to me that it is only miracle of the century that will make Okorocha’s in-law to win the governorship election in Imo State come 2019.

“If Aminu Tambuwal could seek the face of God very well, God revealed that he will rule the country in future.

“Nigerians should begin to pray for Arthur Nzeribe now.

“Nigerians should commence fervent prayer for Atiku now to avert the fate of M.K.O. Abiola, sickness and sudden death.

“God warned that Tinubu’s surrogate candidate, Sanwo-Olu will face his own problem at the end of the day.”

“God said if the governorship candidates of the PDP in the last governorship elections in Ekiti and the State of Osun could fervently seek his face, He will cause a redress of the monumental fraud perpetrated in those elections and return to them the peoples mandate stolen from them.

“Nigerians should commence prayer now for Obasanjo and Babangida this 2019.

“God warned that the PDP is not yet a settled party as there are still many corrupt elements at the National Executive Council level of the party who are only after their purse.

“In Oyo State, come 2019, Seyi Makinde of the PDP has a better chance, but his stubbornness and rigidity are his undoing which will ruin his chances. The PDP in Oyo State is in shamble and in crisis. For this reasons, the PDP in Oyo State has given Adelabu and Akala more votes and a candidate to be reckon with, except Seyi Makinde mend his ways now and settle all the rift in the party. God said they should not underrate Adelabu and Akala.

“The PDP governorship in Kwara State is the candidate to beat, so the hope of the APC to win the state is just a dream that can only come to fulfillment by massive rigging.

“Nigerian artiste should commence serious prayer now against evil occurrence.

“Concerning Lagos Sate gubernatorial election, Jim Agbaje is a candidate to beat, but as revealed to me by the Almighty God the election will be grossly manipulated in favour of Sanwo-Olu, APC candidate.

“Buhari is sick as revealed to me by God.

“Should Buhari and his APC attempt to rig the 2019 presidential election as revealed to me by the living God, Nigeria will break up and there will be chaos in our nation. In the process, the Nigeria Armed Forces will come up so as to rescue the nation from total break up.

“As revealed by the Almighty God, Buhari will be the last ex-military leader that will rule over united Nigeria, the era of any ex-military ruler ruling over united Nigeria is over for now.

“Even the pressure to remove Jonathan was not as much as this, there is hunger, suffering killing of innocent souls everywhere and not to talk of division, I repeat and stand on what God Almighty has spoken through me in my 2017 prophesy that Buhari would not be the president to be sworn in on May 29, 2019. God brought Buhari on board at the appointed time and he has removed him now because he has disappointed God and become a liability to the nation.

“As revealed to me further, the Almighty God the creator of the universe, it is just unfortunate that religion, tribal and political sentiment will never allow many Nigerians to think straight that the innocent blood of Igbo that was shed when Buhari came back from his sick holiday in London is a serious sin against God and mankind and their blood is haunting his government and crying for vengeance and to demonstrate how this sin of shedding innocent blood is grieving God, Buhari’s day as president of Federal Republic of Nigeria are numbered.