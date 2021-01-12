From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday granted bail to the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, in the sum of N20m and two sureties in like sum.

The court equally admitted Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Adenola, who were arrested along with Sowore to bail in the sum of N1 million each.

They were arrested on the New Year eve in Abuja for allegedly organizing and holding a protest and charged with alleged conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and inciting public disturbance.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello, while ruling on the bail application ordered Sowore to remain in Abuja and must physically report to the court registrar every Monday and Friday pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.

The court further ordered that one of his sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 12.

Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general election and publisher of an online news outlet, Sahara Reporters, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for leading a protest against alleged bad governance in the country.

Police had in a three-count charge, alleged that the defendants were arrested with placards that called for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari. The charge, to which they all pleaded not guilty, bordered on alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and their alleged attempt to incite a public disturbance.