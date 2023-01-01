From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy minority leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has called for a bottom-top approach yo addressing challenges confronting the country.

Okechukwu, who made the call, in a new year statement, also urged Nigerians to keep hope alive amidst prevailing economic hardship and security challenges in the country.

The lawmaker, who represents Aninri-Awgu-Oji River Federal Constituency, of Enugu State, stressed the need for citizens to soberly reflect on the country’s journey values . He said this is necessary “in order to navigate and overcome the present challenges.”

Okechukwu added: “This is no doubt a tough time for Nigerians, given the economic hardship, security and a myriad of other challenges facing the country at the moment.

“Nevertheless, I urge us to keep hope alive and seize the occasion of the New Year celebration to reflect deeply on and imbibe the themes of love, social justice, equity, unity, and responsible citizenship so that together we can overcome our challenges.

“Importantly, I urge communities to use the camaraderie of the season to find a bottom-up approach to the menace of insecurity that has crawled into our villages.

“For Ndigbo, who are particularly known for communal living and conferring among themselves both at home and in the diaspora, the New Year holiday presents a veritable opportunity for introspection on the incomprehensible and prevalent destruction of lives, property, and economy of Igbo land with a view to building lasting peace and calm in the homeland going forward”.