From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to banditary and immediately restore peace and prosperity in communities ravaged by years of killings and insecurity.

The forum particularly made reference to ethnic nationalities, of the middle belt, who suffered severe and persistent attacks from marauding gangs of murderous herdsmen whose agenda has always been to exterminate our people.

In a statement released on Sunday by its National President, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, the forum noted : “T hese killings have become the trend in many parts of the Middle Belt Region of Southern Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, among others.”

MBF further referred to the recent in many states of the region including Nasarawa state where no fewer than 45 people were gruesomely massacred by coldblooded killer herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the group has condemned the recent decision by the Bauchi State government to relocate the headquarters of Tafawa Balewa local government to Bununu town and called on the National Assembly to correct what it described as a charade.

The statement reads in part; “In Damboa Local Government Area of Southern Borno, Boko Haram elements have completely taken over the LGA in the past three years without any challenge from the security personnel. It is from Damboa LGA that Boko Haram launches attacks on communities, including the recent attack that killed a military general. Allowing the terrorist organisation to mount roadblocks in any part of Nigeria amounts to telling the world that there are two sovereignties in Nigeria.