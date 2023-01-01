From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof Bernard Odoh, has felicitated with the people and residents of the state on the occasion of the 2023 new year celebration.

Odoh, in a new year message captioned “A 2023 Message of Hope From Prof Benard Odoh”, the former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG), noted that the year 2023 holds huge hope and promise for the people of the state, if only they could make the right choice at the polls.

He posited that the forthcoming 2023 general elections presented them with ample opportunity to elect the right candidates to pilot the affairs of the state and to give hope and security to the people.

He appealed to the Ebonyi people to elect him and his Deputy, Dr Nkata Chuku, and all his Odohzia team during the polls for a new, greater and prosperous Ebonyi State.

The statement reads: