From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof Bernard Odoh, has felicitated with the people and residents of the state on the occasion of the 2023 new year celebration.
Odoh, in a new year message captioned “A 2023 Message of Hope From Prof Benard Odoh”, the former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG), noted that the year 2023 holds huge hope and promise for the people of the state, if only they could make the right choice at the polls.
He posited that the forthcoming 2023 general elections presented them with ample opportunity to elect the right candidates to pilot the affairs of the state and to give hope and security to the people.
He appealed to the Ebonyi people to elect him and his Deputy, Dr Nkata Chuku, and all his Odohzia team during the polls for a new, greater and prosperous Ebonyi State.
The statement reads:
“It is with utmost gratitude that I salute you. With the new year 2023 here with us, I wish to greatly appreciate the great Ebonyi spirit in us that has enabled us to overcome the year 2022.
“There is huge hope for all Ebonyi People in the year 2023. Year 2023 presents us with another opportunity to make definite changes to the leadership structure of our dear state to the benefit of all Ebonyians. The general elections gives us another chance to vote and elect candidates of our choice from Presidential level down to the House of Assembly. For us in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), our message is that of hope and adequate security that would propel our state to a point of productivity and empowerment for our people.
“Working with my deputy, Dr Nkata Nwani Chuku, and the Odohzia Team, we are optimistic that when elected Ebonyi would be prosperous again. Ebonyi civil service would be made attractive, our schools would be equipped for quality education, Ebonyi health infrastructure would be revamped across the 171 health centres in the state, Ebonyi business environment will thrive. As home to agriculture, Ebonyi farmlands would be positioned for food production. Sports sector would be focused on discovering and nurturing Ebonyi talents. In industrialization, our government would undertake massive tapping, processing and packaging of our mineral resources and their allied products to the benefit of our people. Our drive to restore hope would also include collaborating with our local authorities to ensure that peace reigns in our communities. Our incoming government would be friendly, accommodating and pay attention to the critical needs of our people.
“May I remind you that your votes would count in the upcoming election. Election rigging and all forms of electoral malpractices will not be permitted. Violence is also not an option. I wish to appeal that you collect your personal voters card in the ongoing voters collection exercise (if you have not done so). This is the only way you can participate in the process. As we prepare for a change of guard, accept my sincere assurance that we are ready to kick-start the revitalization of an Ebonyi governance system that works for all citizens.
“Finally, it is our collective aspiration that all Ebonyians would maintain peace and go about their normal businesses even in the new year and beyond.”
