Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tragedy struck in Ajowa-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State as two persons died in a ghastly motor accident.

Also, three other persons sustained various degrees of injury in the incident.

The carnage involved a J5-bus loaded with kola nut and palm oil headed for the northern part of the country.

The Commandant, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ikare-Akoko unit, Mr Jimoh Basiru, informed that the accident occurred at midnight near the military check point in the town.

Sources said a soldier on duty at the check point invited his other colleagues to rescue the accident victims.

The FRSC commandant said his men immediately went into action and rescued victims from the wreckage of the ill-fated vehicle, before rushing them to the state specialist hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

READ ALSO: 2019: Aisha Buhari drafts Orji Kalu, others into presidential campaign team

Basiru attributed the accident to recklessness and night journey which he said the Corps-Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had always criticised.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko, Dr Wale Oguntuase, confirmed that two persons were brought in dead were deposited in the morgue.

He added that three others were receiving treatment at the emergency ward of the hospital.

A resident of Ajowa-Akoko, Alhaji Jamiu Zakariyahu, noted that the recklessness of drivers along the road in the area was becoming a matter of concern.

He stressed that many vehicles were now passing through Ikare-Ikaram/Ajowa -Ayere road without being familiar with the terrain.

Zakariyahu called for speed breakers to be erected along the road which is a link to the northern part of the country.