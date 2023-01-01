From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Five persons were killed and another four persons critically injured as a new year party in Akinmonrin in Oyo town, Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State ended in crisis.

The party, as gathered, was organised by a group of friends. The tragedy struck when an irate member of the group drove his car into the dancing floor, and knocked down about 10 persons.

At the time he drove the car angrily into the dancing floor, three of his friends were with him in the car.

The person that drove into the dancing floor was said to be one of the organisers. He was initially accused of driving recklessly on high speed to the venue of the party.

The reckless driving caught the attention of other friends who had earlier settled down at the party. They reportedly stood up, walked up to him and scolded him seriously on the grounds that cars are not toys that should been taken with levity because such act could lead to accident on the grounds of mechanical faults or human errors.

It was further gathered that altercation ensued between the alleged reckless driver and his friends that were scolding him.

According to eyewitness account, “During the altercation, some elders at the party stood up and intervened towards resolving the crisis. After the intervention, the young man entered his car reluctantly, but he was still angry based on the confrontation, and he vowed to spill blood.

“Then, he kickstarted the car, and zoomed into the dancing friends, knocking down over 10 people.”

The alleged reckless driver was said to have escaped from the scene. But his three friends in the car were shocked and did not know what to do, as well as other friends at the party. But some of them quickly informed security agencies about the incident. It was said that the three friends who were in the car with him when he purportedly knocked down the 10 persons have been arrested.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying investigation has commenced into the matter.