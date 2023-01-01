Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, on Sunday, died in a mysterious fire incident that occured at their residence located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta.

The incident, it was learnt, happened shortly after the couple returned from the Cross Over Service to usher in the New Year.

Information gathered had it that the couple were employees of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), respectively, and that they might have been killed by suspected arsonists.

The building in which the couple occupied was suspected to have been set on fire, while one of the children of the victims and their maid was reported to have been kidnapped by those behind the ugly incident.

The victims’ son and the maid, according to a family member were said to have been thrown into a river along Adigbe-Obada area of the town.

Scores of symphatisers visited the scene of the incident when the news filtered round the town.

A cousin to the late Mr. Fatinoye, Ambrose Somide, said he could not fathom what was responsible for the dastardly act.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said a suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident, and that the Command has commenced investigation on the matter.

“It is true that a couple was killed and set ablaze at their residence in Abeokuta, shortly after they returned from Cross Over Service.

“One person has been arrested by our operatives in connection to the incident. We will get to the root of the matter, as investigation has since begun, ” the PPRO added.