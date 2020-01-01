Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Tragedy greeted the Umudo, Ezi – Ogbaku community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday, first day of the year as an alleged drunken driver ram into a middle aged woman , killing her on the spot.

According to an eye witness, the deceased, Mrs Love Usobi who had five children for her husband, Ekechi an artisan was said to be returning from church, a stone throw to her family house before she met her untimely death.

The source narrating how the incident occurred said that the fully loaded 14 seater Hummer bus from Aba belonging to God’s time Motors with registration number GUE 599 XA, Edo State, was heading to Onitsha before it skidded off the road and rammed into the woman along Ogbaku , Onitsha/Owerri road at about 9 45 am.

“We saw the vehicle veering off the major road and like a speed of lightening, it rammed into the woman who was just about to turn left to her street”.

However, one of the passengers from the bus who do not want his name mentioned said that the driver had earlier told them how he drank an excess alcohol with some friends at Aba to celebrate the new year.

“I don’t think it happened as a result of brake failure, I have watched him several times dizzy and I , sitting at the front roll was not comfortable, I keep asking him to becaferful but he would not listen.

“He said they had plenty to drink and eat at Aba to usher in the new year, so when he was driving I noticed it in his drive”.

Another relation to the deceased, Mrs Chiyenre Usobi told our correspondent that the victim was full of life before going to church that unfortunate morning.

“She shouted happy new year with us that wee hours in the compound , she only went back to church to thank her God for protecting her, only for her thanksgiving be shortlived”.

Meanwhile, the rest of the passengers came out of the vehicle with bruises and wounds and managed to continue their journey with another transport company while the driver submitted himself to the nearest police station at Ogbaku.

Remains of the deceased was later excorted by the police to a nearby mortuary in an ambulance