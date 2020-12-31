From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has tasked residents in the state to reflect and draw on the lessons learned in 2020 in all aspects of human endeavors and continue to work for peace and unity as well as security and development of the state and the country.

This is even as the governor expressed optimism that the year 2021 will be a bright and prosperous one for both the state and Nigeria. The governor in a New Year message that was issued by his media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, assures that the new year will offer the citizenry a new opportunity to renew their faith in God, as he urged the people to look to the future with optimism.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of the people of the state in the midst of socio-economic difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic that was experienced in the year under review. According to Misilli, the governor enjoins the people to maintain the undying spirit and enter 2021 with hope and renewed faith.

He said: “Everybody knows the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic and what it has created not only within the Nigerian society but in the entire world and if we continue to work hard enough and show resilience, we shall overcome the challenges and emerge stronger”.

“The year 2021 holds a great promise for all of us through improved security, youths and women empowerment and greater attention to infrastructural development across sectors. As we enter the New Year, I call on all of us to draw on the lessons learned in 2020 in all aspects of human endeavors and continue to work assiduously for the peace, progress, security and development of the state,” he stated.

Expressing their hopes and aspirations for the New Year some residents hope for nothing short of the best in 2021, but they were not unmindful of the troubles that befall the nation in 2020. Some respondents who spoke to Daily Sun in Gombe says though the year 2020 may have come and gone, its memories will long be remembered.

According to the duo of Joshua Peter and Yakubu Abbas, the year 2020 has been dubbed as one of the tortuous years in the history of Nigeria with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the menace of kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges that rocked the country all through the year.