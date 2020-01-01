Timothy Olanrewaju,Maiduguri

Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni has granted pardon to six prison inmates initially convicted for various offences in the state.

Buni in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Home Affairs, Abdullahi Bego, said the pardon granted the former prisoners was part of celebration of the New Year.

“As part of celebrating the New Year, His Excellency Governor Buni has also granted pardon to six inmates who were convicted and are serving jail terms for various offences,” Bego announced.

He gave the names of the pardoned prisoners as Isa Mohammed and Isa Haruna, jailed for a year and six months each and serving their jail time at the Potiskum Medium Security Prison, Umar Ibrahim, convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Others included Manu Dari, jailed for three years and serving in Gashu’a; Adamu Bello serving a jail term of two years and seven months in Potiskum and Adamu Jauro Julee who was jailed for 11 months and 23 days and now serving his jail term at the Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

He said the governor granted these pardons in exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy as conferred on him by Section 212 (1) of the Constitution of the country and based on the advice of the Prerogative of Mercy Advisory Council.

He said the governor wishes the people of the state greater year in 2020. He promised that the year will be a season of “renewal and more socio-economic progress for the state.