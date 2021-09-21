From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, New York

Anti and pro-President Muhammadu Buhari groups, yesterday, clashed in New York, US over the state of affairs in the country.

The groups converged on Nigerian House on 42nd Street, 2nd Avenue, New York, drumming support and opposing the conditions in Nigeria and its unity.

While the pro-Buhari group known as “One Nigeria Group” called for dialogue to revolve issues plaguing the country, the anti-Buhari group called for a referendum, describing the 1914 amalgamation between the north and south as a scam, a marriage of convenience that has brought more sorrow than joy to citizens.

The protests came as President Buhari began his scheduled activities relating to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at a venue a stone throw away from the Nigerian Mission.

The One Nigeria Group, led by Emmanuel Usman, expressed support for President Buhari and the indissolubility of the country.

Speaking to journalists amid chants of “One Nigeria,” he said: “We are the biggest country in Africa and the biggest black country in the world. Whatever is going on among tribes in Nigeria, let us sit down and settle it.”

He spoke of the successes of the various flagship programmes undertaken by the Buhari administration since 2015.

The group members waved the Nigerian national flag, wore T-shirts and displayed banners announcing progress made, their commitment to one Nigeria and a yearning for peace and progress.

Also speaking, one of the leaders of anti-Buhari group, Foluso Aruleba, highlighted the various problems confronting Nigeria as a nation under Buhari, asserting that there can be no peace without justice.

She regretted that the Buhari administration had continued to borrow money amid the declining value of the naira.

Aruleba, who said she was speaking for all the indigenous people of Nigeria, said: “During Jonathan’s regime, Buhari invited Fulanis from West Africa. Now, the thing has backfired, and they are killing more people in the north.”

She alleged that plans were on to invade Yoruba land, which she said would be resisted.

President Buhari who arrived the J.F. Kennedy International Airport was received on arrival by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

