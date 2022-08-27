(BBC)

Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time in New Zealand to move top of the Rugby Championship.

Winger Emiliano Boffelli kicked 20 points as the Pumas won 25-18 in Christchurch to pile the pressure on All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

The Pumas triumphed over the All Blacks two years ago in Sydney in another Rugby Championship match.

Earlier, two tries from flanker Fraser McReight helped Australia get past world champions South Africa 25-17.

In Christchurch, the All Blacks had led 15-6 early on thanks to tries from Samisoni Taukei’aho and Caleb Clarke and, after going in at the break 15-12 ahead, Richie Mo’unga’s second penalty extended their lead.

But Boffelli’s boot kept the Pumas in the game and flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez scored an opportunist second-half try.

New Zealand’s ill-discipline throughout the match cost them dearly and they played the last nine minutes with 14 men after a yellow card for Shannon Frizell as they suffered a sixth loss in their past eight Tests.

The victory gives Argentina successive wins in the Rugby Championship for the first time, after their impressive 48-17 thrashing of Australia two weeks ago.

“I’m very proud of our team – we are starting to believe what we can do,” said captain Julian Montoya. “I’m very, very happy and very, very proud. It’s a very special moment for us.”

In Adelaide, after slow starts in their first two Championship games, the Wallabies were on top from the start against the Springboks, McReight barging over in the opening minute.

Noah Lolesio converted and added a penalty as Handre Pollard missed two kicks before getting South Africa on the board.

The Wallabies lost Tom White to a yellow card after half an hour but the defence held firm, both McReight and Marika Koroibete making try-saving tackles.

South Africa then started the second half with 14 men after Faf de Klerk was sin-binned a minute before the break and the Wallabies took advantage with Koroibete finishing off a smooth move before McReight dived over for his second try.

Kwagga Smith replied with two tries for the Springboks in the final five minutes but Australia continued their nine-year unbeaten streak on home soil against the world champions.

“We started the game well and that put us in a good position,” said Australia captain James Slipper. “There were parts of that game where we had to show a lot of character, and we did that.”

Also in Adelaide, New Zealand’s women ran out 22-14 winners against Australia as both sides continued their Women’s World Cup preparations.

Debutant Bienne Terita scored a pair of tries for the Wallaroos, who had lost 52-5 to the defending champions in Christchurch last week.

But the Black Ferns were too good again with Luka Connor, Joanah Ngan-woo and Kendra Reynolds all crossing for tries.

The sides meet again in their World Cup opener on 8 October.