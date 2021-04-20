From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) for Zone 9, AIG Etim Ene Okon has vowed to stop incessant attacks on police formations in the zone.

Okon, who assumed duty on Monday, made the vow at the Zone 9 police headquarters, Umuahia, Abia State in a chat with journalists.

He said to achieve this, he was going to expand the same strategies he adopted while in Abia as Commissioner of police.

Okon said with the expansion of the strategies, he would ensure that the three commissioners of police under the zone would adopt same.

The new Zone 9 AIG said he was conversant with the area he was supervising, say, “the people know me and I know them”.

While expressing worry at the recent attacks and killing of policemen, Okon said he would do everything possible to boost the morale of officers of the zone which he said was on its lowest ebb.

AIG Okon who assumed duty on Monday was Abia State Commissioner of police until last year when he was redeployed to Abuja.

On December 31 last year, Okon was promoted to the rank of AIG and posted to Zone 12, Bauchi.

After about three months in Bauchi, he was transferred to Zone 9, Umuahia, comprising Abia, Ebonyi and Imo states.