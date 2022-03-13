After interests from Manchester United was reported some days ago, Newcastle United may be in the hunt again for Super Eagles attacker, Victor Osimhen.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, via TuttoNapoli, Osimhen is being linked with a move to Tynewear in an apparent €100m interest from Newcastle.

Newcastle, who have been on a purple patch since the appointment of Eddie Howe as manager has had a turnaround in fortunes after investing in new players in January.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

With a striker search at the Winter transfer window ending on a rather disappointing note as they could not land any of their prime targets, the Toons will approach Napoli again for the services of their revered Nigerian marksman.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Osimhen was reported earlier to be a summer transfer target for Manchester United as they look into a rebuild of their attack.

Newcastle, as Soccernet reported earlier, have also approached the representatives of Super Eagles winger Moses Simon ahead of a possible switch to the Premier League in the summer.

Simon and Osimhen are two of Nigeria’s hottest properties in European football and are expected to lead the Super Eagles charge for a place at the Mundial.