English Premier League side, Newcastle United has set the wheels in motion to sign Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer transfer window, reported Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Whether or not a takeover is completed before the start of the upcoming season, the Magpies maintain an interest in the Nigerian international, who is represented by one of the most powerful agencies in the world, Stellar Group.

Stellar Group has close links with Newcastle United, as they handle the affairs of first-team stars; Jonjo Shelvey, Ciaran Clark, Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo per Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United was in the market for a striker and had identified Iheanacho as a top summer transfer target because of his Premier League experience, having spent about five years in England.

Iheanacho had rejuvenated his career this term and had forced his way into Leicester City’s starting lineup since the restart, partnering Jamie Vardy in attack four times.

The 23-year-old is tied to The Foxes until the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.