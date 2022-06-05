Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a new offer to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

It is known that The Magpies retain a strong interest in the Nigeria international despite failing in their attempt to sign him in the January transfer window and have placed him on their list of potential incomings.

According to Roma, via Area Napoli, Newcastle United would return for Osimhen but it’s an attempt destined to fail as Napoli chief De Laurentiis has reiterated that he would like the club’s record acquisition to remain in Naples for at least one more season.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner has been valued at an inflated 110 million euros by Napoli and as such, only the big Premier League teams, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain can meet his asking price.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .