Emma Jemegah, with reports

Scores of Newcastle United supporters are already salivating the impending signing of former Super Eagles top scorer, Odion Ighalo, with many of them giving approval for the acquisition of the Shanghai Shenhua striker.

It was reported on Sunday that the proposed new owners of Newcastle United have added the Manchester United loanee to players they hopes to acquire once the ownership change hands.

Sky Sports claimed that Manchester United have been joined in their pursuit of Ighalo by Newcastle – with Shenhua requesting a fee of £20million for the Nigeria international.

Some reports have claimed a Newcastle takeover could occur this week. And already the Toons fans have reacted.

The supporters reacted on Twitter to reports that their club could look to lure Ighalo to Tyneside in the coming months, with many discussing whether he could be a good signing for Steve Bruce’s side.

Rob G @shearersbuddy gave a tacit support to the move, saying the coming of Ighalo would complement the signing of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. “We’ll need back up for Mbappe,” he wrote.

For Lee @NostalgicNUFC, Ighalo’s coming to the Tyneside would be ideal.