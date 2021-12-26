After eying Odion Ighalo, four other players of Nigerian descent are being linked with possible moves to Premier League side Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Almeria’s Sadiq Umar is one of the strikers rumoured to be on the radar of the Magpies and it remains to be seen whether an official bid will be tabled in the coming days.

The 2016 Olympics bronze medalist has made a splash since moving to Spain, mustering 31 goals and setting up 14 others in 64 appearances across all competitions.

Red-hot Luton Town goal poacher Elijah Adebayo could be a player of interest to Newcastle United after he was scouted in a recent Championship clash against Fulham.

The 6ft 4in striker is averaging a goal every other game in the second-tier of English football, notching 10 goals and one assist in 1,649 minutes of football spread across twenty matches.

Newcastle United are also in the market for defensive reinforcements and have Fulham center back Tosin Adarabioyo on their radar.

The fact that Fulham are in a good position to make an immediate return to the Premier League could make his decision to remain at the Cottagers until at least this summer more easier.

Newcastle United have made enquiries about the availability of Danish-Nigerian star Philip Billing.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe knows Billing from his time at the Cherries, the central midfielder played 36 games under him including 34 in the Premier.