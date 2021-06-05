By Zika Bobby

The newly-elected President and Chairman of Council, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Idorenyen Enang, has called for more collaboration between the institute and marketing professionals in the nation’s academia, so as to further reposition, and enhance the equity of the marketing institute.

He made this call in Lagos, recently, shortly after his inauguration as the institute’s new president and chairman of council. While commending his immediate past predecessor, Tony Agenmonmen, on his efforts at repositioning the marketing institute, the new NIMN boss assured members of his commitment to continue where his predecessor stopped, while also vigorously ensuring that his pre-election promises were fulfilled.

Enang, who beat the other contestant, Mrs. Ifeoma Sheila Emasiana-Dike, with 306 votes as against his opponent’s 36, added that one of the priorities of his administration would be to fully engage marketing professionals in the academia, and to ensure they contribute more to the capacity development program of the institute.

According to him, the support of every member, especially those in the academia had become imperative, if the institute was to take its pride of place among professional institutes in the country. Congratulating the new president on his victory at the polls, Agenmonmen expressed his confidence in the ability of the new president to steer the ship of the marketing institute to a safe berth.

According to him, his administration had, in the past four years, offset a substantial part of the N80 million debt it met, when it was sworn in about four years ago.

Besides, he added that his administration was also able to quickly fix the waning equity of the marketing institute, on assumption of office, and to reposition it for greater exploits.

He also expressed the delight that despite the torturous journey towards getting the institute’s proclamation done by the supervising minister, as stipulated by the Act setting up the institute, his administration was able to get that done on 17th February, 2017, when the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah made the proclamation at his investiture.

He added that one of the legacies his administration would be leaving behind was the digitization of the institute’s operating systems, an action, he added, mitigated the vagaries of the COVID-19 pandemic on the institute’s operations.

One of the highlights of the two-day event was the conferment of the institute’s Fellowship Awards to 26 members, and a Honorary Fellowship on the Group Executive, Retail Banking Group, South, First Bank of Nigeria, Nnaemeka Ejeh