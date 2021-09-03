From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The newly inaugurated ward executive officials of the 225 wards of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kebbi state have been charged to sustain the unity among the party’s leaders and members in the state.

They took their of office ,which was administered on them by the legal Adviser to the APC, Barrister Sanusi Jega at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Birnin Kebbi.

Jega who charged them to strictly adhere to APC constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in steering the affairs of the party,said they must sustain the unity which the party were known for in the last six years.

In his remark , the Chairman Kebbi State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for facilitating the successful outcome of the ward congress.

Nayaya acknowledged the rural transformation program of the governor , urging communities, party leaders to publicise such commendable gesture, particularly development in water supply, Healthcare and road construction.

The Chairman APC Elders Forum, Alhaji Sani Hukuma Zauro described Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as architect of political unity in kebbi state who succeeded in bringing all the people under one political family.

While addressing the new wards officers of the party, the Personal Assistant to the governor , PA , Alhaji Faruk Musa Enabo advised the new ward executives to sustain the unity and collective responsibility already set in motion by Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He urged the ward executives to work for the success of the party at all levels and thanked the security, the press , party stakeholders and INEC for their presence at the inauguration in ceremony.

Enabo extolled the tremendous efforts of Mai Mala Buni , the APC National Chairman and Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee as well as the Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State in wooing governors and key political figures from PDP and other parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro , advised delegates to local government Congress of APC scheduled for this Saturday to uphold the success recorded during the ward congress held last month.

The local government party Chairmen of Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Sani Bello, Bunza, Alhaji Mamuda Gaga and that of Kalgo, Alhaji Sani Magare, who spoke separately expressed their unflinching loyalty to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and their determination to work for the unity and success of the party in the state.