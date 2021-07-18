From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Bishop, Diocese on the Niger of the Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, Rt Rev Dr Onwen Nwokolo, Sunday, charged ministers of the gospel in Nigeria to take their callings seriously both in words and deeds.

Bishop Nwokolo gave the charge when nineteen deacons were ordained at the Basilica of St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Odoakpu, Onitsha. He urged them to be transparent, holy and show exemplary moral lifestyles.

They were specifically warned against the dangers of any engagement in homosexuality, secret societies and anything against the tenets of the Church. He told them to abstain from all forms of immorality and shameful acts, adding that they should be obedient to God, the Church and to senior ministers under whom they serve.

The deacons had in the oath of allegiance said: “I confess before God and His Church, that I am not a member of any secret cult. I also vow that I will never join any secret cult; and I owe allegiance to no other but to the Lord Jesus Christ, and that my loyalty to Him will always be absolute, total and undivided. If I go back on this oath and vow, I put myself under the wrath of God: in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”

Earlier in a sermon, Ven Goddy Iloka who doubled as the retreatant and preacher had admonished the new deacons to see themselves as instruments of God for the transformation of society.

He advised them to always tell the truth irrespective of who was affected, saying that it is only truth that could save humanity from the depth of sin and hopelessness.

The venerable was worried, according to him, how evil and immorality were eating deep into the moral and spiritual fabrics of society and challenged the young ministers to apply the teachings of the Bible to cause positive turn around of the people’s psyche and spirituality.

He called on the congregation to love their priests and constantly pray for them, adding that they earnestly needed their prayers.

The ordained deacons are; Blessed Amajoyi, Chukwuebuka Ekemezie, Udonna Ekpunobi, Emmanuel Ibeh, Ikechukwu Ikemefuna, Chika Irodinna, Ifunanya Mmaduka, Ikechukwu Mmuomalikwu, Okechukwu Nnabuike and Ugochukwu Oguamanam.

Others include: Emmanuel Nweke, John Nwokike, Udoka Okonkwo, and John Okoro, Jonas Okozor, Wisdom Onyemelukwe, Felix Osuachalla, Christian Udealor and Christian Umeh.

No fewer than 16,000 Anglican and non Anglican worshippers attended the ceremony.

