Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have described the newly signed 2020 Annual Budget by President Muhammadu Buhari as an important democratic milestone.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors noted that the signing signposts a healthy synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government towards the attainment of good governance in Nigeria.

The statement, tagged “Legacy in Nigeria’s Budgetary Process, read: “On Tuesday December 17, 2019, Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, assented to the 2020 appropriation bill of N10.594 trillion, and by so doing setting a new record in Nigeria’s budgetary process.

“This is the first time since the inauguration of democracy two decades ago that the federal budget is signed before the end of the previous year. The PGF commends Mr. President for this historic feat and restoring the natural budget cycle, thereby enthroning predictability and certainty in public financial management, macroeconomic projections and project execution.

“It is on record that the 2020 Federal Government Budget proposals of N10.33 trillion tagged “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation” was presented before a joint sitting of the National Assembly on October 8, 2019, earlier than any President had done in the annals of our democracy. This is simply another Next Level accomplishment.

“Even critics of the present administration cannot contradict the fact that this development was an important democratic milestone. It signposts a healthy synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government towards the attainment of good governance in Nigeria. Certainly, this is the Next Level our people are all looking forward to.

“The PGF congratulates Mr. President for achieving this important milestone in our budgetary process. The PGF also commends the 9th National Assembly Leadership that received and passed the Appropriation Bill on a record time of less than two months.

“This feat is a reflection of the commitment of the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives to the APC Next Level Agenda and the resolve to cooperate with the executive on critical matters that border on the national interest.

The PGF would always support this harmonious relationship between both arms of government at the Federal level in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“We remain committed to a stable polity and economy, and we see this new dawn in our budgetary process will also have a positive bearing on the management of the budgets of state governments in terms of predictability of our financial projections and coordination of policies between the sub-national entities and the central government,” it read.

Reacting further, the governors in the statement noted: “Accordingly, the PGF, in addition to making input at the monthly Nation al Economic Council meeting, would continue to collaborate with the Federal Government so as to stimulate positive public understanding and perception of the key issues and benefits in the budget which in itself is a milestone of transparency by APC led government in a bid to fulfill its campaign promises.

“Through our engagements with the leadership of the National Assembly we would also continue to provide all needed support to enhance the already existing synergy between both the executive and legislative arms of government.

“We will continue to draw lessons from President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership and take all the necessary steps to replicate it in our respective states.

“Once again, congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari, Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senate President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly as well as public servants for providing the leadership to achieve this important landmark in Nigeria’s economic and political management,” he said.