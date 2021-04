News Flash: Enyimba International of Aba beat visiting ES Setif of Algeria 2-1 in their Match Day 3 fixture of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup Competition on Sunday in Aba.

Goals from Austin Oladapo and Tosin Omoyele in the 40th and 60th minutes respectively canceled out Monsef Bakrar’s 13th minute opening goal.

More details soon.(NAN)