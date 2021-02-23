Newspaper and magazine distributors, under the auspices of Newspaper and Magazine Distributors Association of Nigeria (NDAN), have lamented the rising cost of newspaper and magazine production, especially newsprint.

The vendors, therefore, called on the government to intervene in the newspapering business, so that the cover prices of the copies could reduce for the people to be able to afford them.

Making the appeal in Lagos, NDAN Chairman, Lagos Island zone, while being sworn in into office, said the high cost of production was adversely affecting the newspaper business. He said readers now prefer going through the headlines or read stories on social media platforms to purchasing copies.

He also urged media houses and governments to collaborate with the leadership of NDAN in improving the welfare of the association’s members.

Akpan called for the need for media owners and governments to provide insurance cover for vendors due to the high risk of the nature of their duties.

He described vendors as endangered species who are exposed to accident and other occupational hazards.

“Agents and vendors are responsible people, pillar of strength, anchor and arrowhead of survival to both prints, the advertising agencies, the government and the public.”

“Newspaper distributors and vendors run into million nationwide, no nation can afford to ignore such a large group of people from participating fully in real sector of the economy,” the chairman said.