Learners at the Nexford University have shared their experiences as the varsity prepares to host its Lagos Open Day.

During the Open Day, the Washington DC-based varsity would be empowering Nigeria’s entrepreneurs.

Participants of the Open Day, expected to hold on September 21, are required to pre-register free at www.nexford.org/lagos, says officials of the university.

While narrating their experiences, the learners eulogized Nexford for making a global impact.

It will be recalled that after launching six months ago, the university has enrolled hundreds of learners from 25 different countries.

“The university’s mode of delivering content online is a major advantage to me. It means that I don’t have to deal with moving abroad to get a great American education.

“Another big plus for me is to be a part of an international network of professionals. This provides a huge benefit to get expertise and support,” current MBA learner, Damilare Ogunmola, said.