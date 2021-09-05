From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigeria Export – Import Bank (NEXIM) has extended credit facility to the Abia State Government to assist in the development of the Enyimba Economic City (EEC) in the state.

This was disclosed in Aba by the Special Adviser to Abia State Governor on Social Investment, Chinenye Nwogu, while speaking during the launch of Abia SME Bank.

Nwogu said NEXIM provided the credit facility due to the hugeness of the project and the economic benefit it would bring to Aba, Abia State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the Abia SME bank was established to make the access of funds easier thereby tackling one of the major problems facing SMEs in the state.

He said: “Government sees the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) as a strong ally in her bid to solve the problems of SMEs in the state and would therefore want it to partner the bank for the benefit of its members.”

Nwogu enjoined the business community to be ambassadors and promoters of the bank to ensure its sustainability.

President of ACCIMA, Chief Lawrence Obeta, while commending the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s for the establishment of the Abia SME bank, promised that everything would be done to ensure the bank did not go the way of others.

Representatives of various business groups in the state, promised to patronize the bank, and asked for its branches to be spread across the various markets in the State.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.