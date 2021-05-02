From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

With the high rate of unemployment in the country,a none governmental organization, Next Eagle Team is set to empower youths talents realization and actualization through music.

Managing Director, Next Eagle Team Media, Cavoy Olatunji while speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday at the first live show of the organization said they decided to use musical talents due to the high interest of youths on music and dance.

Olatunji added that the organization is not going to stop at the actualization of talents but would extend to empowering them economically and make sure they expand to greater heights.

She said “The Next Eagle is a nation wide musical talents show ,it’s purpose is to empower youths. Since music is what most youths are interested in,so we are given them a place where they can channel all their energy to do something worthwhile for themselves and also empower them economically, socially and morally.

“This show is going to very unique because it has the reality aspect of it to showcase what other musical artists go through In the industry and equip them to face those challenges.They are not only undergoing musical training but are going to be trained emotional, economically and other aspects.

“Beyond been the winner of the show, most of the participants are going to be exposed through this show and in this age influencer marketing is very regarding.There is so much we can do with social media and firm,so when we bring them to the landline ,it will be giving them a stepping stone, platform where they can make anything they want of themselves beyond music.”

It’s vice chairman,Ogedenge Shekina in her remarks appealed with sponsors in order to actualize its goals.

One of the participants, Philip Odey (Focus) who spoke on behalf of others appreciated the organization for helping them to actualize the hidden talents and promised that they would make judicial use of the opportunity.

He said”this competition means a lot to us. It would help us to bring out our self composed songs which is one of the best projects, I have seen in Nigeria. This is a project that would help individuals to extract their hidden creativities inorder to be a blessing to the society.”