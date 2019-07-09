Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level Agenda, provides ray of hope for children and youths.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Isu-Gekpe, made the remarks in Abuja during the second edition of ‘Rainbow Art: Unlocking Creativity with the theme: A New Nigeria ; the Hope of the Nigerian Child and Youth.’

The Chief Press Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Joe Mutah, in a statement in Abuja, Isu-Gekpe added that the Agenda had revived the hope of the Nigerian youth towards achieving their overall potential by unlocking their creative abilities.

“As the current administration has begun its journey to take Nigerians to the next level and calibrating a new Nigeria where there is opportunity for all, we believe that there is certainly hope for the Nigerian child and youth.

“The hope is hinged on tangible actions such as empowerment of the citizenry and lifting the people out of poverty. By focusing on the creative acumen of our children and youth, this laudable initiative is galvanizing them for a brighter and prosperous future.” she said

Isu-Gekpe further emphasised the need to focus more on children and youth by creating veritable platforms for social and economic empowerment, which will steer them away from engaging in unproductive ventures.