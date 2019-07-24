Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated this second term must deliver on its mandates to Nigerians.

He gave the assurance at the opening of Presidential Policy Dialogue Session, at the State House, Abuja.

He said: “In line with the “Next Level Strategy” of our party, the All Progressives Congress, which seeks to consolidate on our achievements over the past four years, this policy dialogue session has been conceived to: “Advise the government over the next four years to deliver on our promises in a manner that reflects true changes to the livelihood of the people.

“Discuss and propose for Federal government’s approval, key strategies and high impact initiatives to stimulate economic growth and development.”

He said concerted effort requires the convergence of various stakeholders cutting across the private sector, developmental partners, industry experts to dialogue and forge a way forward.

Buhari added: “We are committed to consolidating the successes of the first term and creating an avenue such that the nation’s investments and resources are geared towards sustainable development. We will implement structures that will accelerate speedy execution of these initiatives.”

He said he was looking forward to a very fruitful session with interesting and stimulating discussions and exchange of knowledge that would chart the course for the nation for the next four years.

He assured that the outcomes of the policy dialogue would be wholly advisory and implementation would be left to the Federal government.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that monies from staff pension deductions are not meant to be used for budget deficit by the Federal and state governments.

According to him, it is meant to address the critical issues of the masses who contributed the money.

Oshiomhole also stressed the need for the country’s security architecture to be re-jigged.

The former governor of Edo State charged participants at the retreat to brainstorm on getting practical solutions to the problems facing Nigeria.

On corruption, he urged the government to effectively plug leakages in all the Ministries Departments and Agencies reviewing ‘how’s to achieve it.

The former labour leader also recommended long-term national economic plan to replace the current Economic Growth and Recovery Plan.

Those at the retreat included the Vice- President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

State governors in attendance were those of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kaduna, El-Rufai; Kogi, Yayaha Bello, Imo; Emeka Ihedioha; Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Borno, Babagana Zulum and Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.