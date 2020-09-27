It is true that the decision of the government to initiate the easing of the lockdown, which practically crippled economic activities and severely hurt the weak and poor who operate in the informal economy, has helped to revive some degree of activity, the fact remains that the staggered opening of the major markets has improved the lot of the poor.

As a Minister of God and a stakeholder in Nigeria, I have this message to deliver to our political leaders who are the helm of the affairs of the country. There is no gainsaying the fact that disruptions caused by COVID-19 is a wake-up call for the national political leadership to rise up to the responsibilities they freely undertook and were sworn-in to execute, which is deliver good governance in the country. As the world battles the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has caused devastating impact on many countries, our leaders need to proffer immediate solutions to the pain and agony the masses are going through in the country.

I must necessarily task President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the unending security challenges confronting the country. Without a doubt majority of Nigerians are facing hard times today. It is now all too painful to hear unpalatable news about terror, mindless killings, anguish, sadness, kidnapping, barefaced wickedness and hopelessness. The frustration arising from the present horrendous situation is written on the faces of many people, and there are dashed hopes. Thus it has become clear to many people that there is no solution from man, but the only solution to the numerous problems confronting mankind is in Almighty God.

Besides, a lot of average Nigerians lack electricity to power their homes while contending the high cost of foodstuff, rapidly growing unemployment, high poverty incidence and hunger. All these have overbearing and negative multiplier effects on the people’s livelihood.

I want to task the federal and state governments to make some moves capable of salvaging the situation and thereby reassure many people who have lost trust and hope in the nation’s leadership that is a better future, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) government declared, when it stated in its 2019 manifesto that it would take Nigerians to the Next Level in terms of delivering good governance. The time to make good this promise is now.

A lot of people who placed their trust and hope in earthly authorities have had their hopes dashed, and the numerous hardship and challenges that the world are experiencing today, are the fulfillment of the scriptures.

I also want to implore Nigerians not to dwell in hopelessness to the point of seeking solutions to their problems in wrong quarters, as the situation demands divine intervention of God rather than the shedding innocent blood in the inordinate quest to acquire wealth and achieve success in life.

I want to enjoin Nigerians to always respect the constituted authorities rather than wishing them evil. We should trust in God to help our country overcome the present social, political, economic and spiritual challenges.

To overcome the numerous problems confronting the nation, the federal government needs to declare state of emergency on unemployment and put in place sound economic framework to tackle unemployment.

From the scripture we learn that God will never change the Grace which He hath bestowed on a people, until they change what is in there (own) soul. Verily God is He who “heareth and knoweth all things.”

But once God pronounces a people’s punishment there can be can be no turning back, nor will they find any other besides Him to protect them.

My word of encouragement to the nation and leaders is to be courageous as the Coronavirus will soon become a thing of the past. I advise Nigerians and companies should go into farming so that we can have abundant food after the COVID-19 pandemic.