Neymar has reportedly entered a ‘total war’ with Paris Saint-Germain as he seeks to force a move away from the Parc des Princes before the transfer deadline.

The Brazilian, who joined PSG for a world-record £198 million fee in 2017, has told the Ligue 1 side that he wants a return to Barcelona this summer.

PSG are said to be against the idea of doing business with Barcelona and will not consider selling Neymar unless they receive an offer of £200 million.

According to the Daily Mail, tensions between Neymar and the PSG hierarchy have reached boiling point, with the player even refusing to speak with sporting director Leonardo.

The latter believes that any transfer involving Barcelona, who signed Antoine Griezmann for £107 earlier in this window, would be virtually impossible in such a short space of time.

PSG have reportedly told Neymar and Barcelona that they have until August 10 if they wish to complete the deal during the current window.