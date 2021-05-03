Neymar has called upon the whole of Paris to get behind PSG when they travel to Manchester for their Champions League semi-final second leg with Man City.

PSG trail 2-1 from the first leg at the Parc Des Princes with City aiming to use their two away goals to prevent last year’s beaten finalists from turning the tie around.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men must score twice at the Etihad to stand a chance of progressing, and talismanic forward Neymar wants his side to believe they are capable of producing a big away performance like they did at the Nou Camp and Allianz Arena in previous rounds.

Speaking to PSG’s official website, Neymar agreed that focus will be needed after they successfully navigated a Ligue 1 clash with Lens this weekend.

“Of course,” he said. “The first thing now is get rest, and then fully focus on the Champions League.

“We have a very difficult match against Manchester City, but we have to believe, no matter what the stats or our percentage chance of winning is. I think that every Parisian has to believe in us, I’ll be the first to do so.

“I’m going to fight and do everything in my power to get the victory.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino has said PSG hope to have Kylian Mbappe available to face City after he missed the Lens win with a calf injury.