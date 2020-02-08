Neymar has double cause for celebration this week following his lavish birthday party after it was revealed the Brazilian is by far and away the top earner in Ligue 1.

The 28-year-old – who threw a lavish all-white bash at a Parisian nightclub on Sunday – is raking in FIVE times more than Cesc Fabregas at a staggering £2.6million-a-month.

French newspaper L’Equipe revealed the highest salaries in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain filling the entire top-10 list.

In previous years, former Monaco striker Radamel Falcao would be the only non-PSG player making the cut, but he’s since moved to Galatasaray.

Now French champs PSG have total control of the list, with former Chelsea star Fabregas on a comparatively low £510,000-a-month and outside the top-10.

Here SunSport ranks the top-five…

The Brazilian forward is the undisputed top earner in Ligue 1, taking home £2.6-a-month without bonuses.

Neymar isn’t just one of the world’s very best footballers, he is also one of the most branded stars with 35 endorsement deals for Nike and Beats, meaning the actual figure is EVEN higher.

The 28-year-old, who has been linked with a move away from PSG, may find himself priced out of a transfer as he earns more than a £1m a month compared to Arsenal’s £350,000-a-week star Mesut Ozil.